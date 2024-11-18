A Market Timing Indicator
Exploring the Senior Loan Officer Survey
Introduction
Research indicates that tighter lending standards by banks are a negative predictor of future economic growth and stock returns. This article examines a lending standards indicator derived from the Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey. I find that a simple market timing strategy based on this indicator has historically increased Sharpe ratios by up to 50% compared to a buy-and-hold approach, while significantly reducing drawdowns.