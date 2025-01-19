Introduction

Cryptocurrency markets are often dominated by strategies centered on trend and breakout signals, driven by high volatility and sentiment-driven trading. While these approaches have proven effective, recent academic research has proposed alternative signals that do not directly measure momentum. I explore several strategies based on two of these newly proposed signals and combine them with momentum signals. The combined strategies yield CAGRs exceeding 100% and Sharpe ratios well above one, outperforming benchmark portfolios and Bitcoin.