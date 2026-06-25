Buying the dip is one of the oldest rules in investing.

Markets sell off, prices become cheaper, and the instinctive reaction is obvious: This is the opportunity to buy.

The logic seems compelling. If you liked the market a month ago, shouldn’t you like it even more now that it’s cheaper?

Not necessarily.

A market decline can mean one of two things. Prices may have temporarily overreacted and will eventually recover, or they may be reflecting a genuine deterioration in fundamentals or macro conditions. In real time, you don’t know which.

Even if the decline eventually proves temporary, another question remains: Does buying the dip actually improve your portfolio?

The answer is less obvious than most investors assume.

Buying after a sell-off isn’t free. Every purchase must be financed by selling another asset or by holding cash in reserve. If the money comes from bonds, your portfolio becomes progressively more equity-heavy as markets fall. If it comes from cash, that cash carries an opportunity cost while waiting for the next decline.

The question, then, isn’t whether buying at lower prices feels intuitive. It’s whether the additional equity exposure created during market declines is rewarded with sufficiently higher returns to justify the extra risk.