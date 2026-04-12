Most investors spend their time deciding what to own. Fewer think deeply about how to weigh those holdings. Yet portfolio construction often determines diversification, drawdowns, turnover, and long-run returns just as much as asset selection and signal generation.

Many theoretical portfolio construction methods seem elegant, but few survive real market conditions.

In this post, I test six popular portfolio construction approaches across two very different universes, a multi-asset ETF portfolio and a diversified commodity futures basket, to see which methods actually held up out of sample, after trading costs.