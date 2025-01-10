Introduction

Extensive research highlights the profitability of industry momentum strategies and their role in partially explaining stock momentum returns. However, traditional industry momentum relies exclusively on historical price data, which may overlook other valuable industry signals, such as news sentiment and its variability.

In this post, I explore how incorporating industry-level news sentiment and its dispersion enhances traditional momentum strategies. By combining momentum, news sentiment, and news dispersion, and testing them across various industry classifications, I find significant performance improvements over traditional momentum. These improvements are particularly strong for more granular industry classifications, where the additional signals provide greater predictive power and diversification opportunities.

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