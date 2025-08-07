Hi there. While quants have spent decades building strategies around mean and volatility, the third moment, skewness, remains underutilized by many investors. Yet research shows it can be a persistent and diversifying source of return, especially in commodity futures. Several papers find that skewness is a powerful signal for sorting contracts, producing meaningful Sharpe ratios even after costs.

In this week’s Research Insights, I discuss academic findings on skewness as a cross-sectional commodity predictor and test skewness signals on 25 commodity futures, delivering Sharpe ratios of about 0.5 to 0.75 after costs.