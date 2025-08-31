Hi there, time for a new Weekly Research Insights post. Quick scheduling note: These will now come out on Fridays.

In a recent post, I reviewed new research and tested a simple tactical allocation framework that matched SPY’s returns while delivering much lower volatility and smaller drawdowns. Today, I revisit it with a straightforward tweak that further lifts returns and reduces risk, historically delivering SPY-like performance with less than half the max drawdown and a 40% higher Sharpe ratio.

More details below.