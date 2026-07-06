Volatility Indicators for Predicting S&P 500 Drawdowns
Adding volatility indicators to a drawdown forecasting framework
In a recent post, Which Macro Indicators Actually Predict Market Drawdowns?, I discussed and tested new research on forecasting S&P 500 drawdowns using macro-financial indicators.
In this post, I revisit that topic and test whether two volatility indicators that we have previously shown to be useful for forecasting realized volatility and timing VX futures also help predict future S&P 500 drawdowns. The findings suggest there is additional information embedded in option markets that can help predict near-term market risk.
Finally, I apply the framework to today's market and discuss the current drawdown outlook.
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