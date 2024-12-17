Welcome to this week’s roundup of the latest research on investing and other valuable resources. Below, you’ll find a curated list, with each title linking to its source for more details.

Crypto

Risk Premiums in the Cryptocurrency Market (Akbari and Ekponon)

Sorting cryptocurrencies on their betas with respect to stock market returns and the VIX generates a significant risk premium, suggesting that stock-market factors are priced in the cryptocurrency market.

Arbitrage Trading between Decentral and Central Cryptocurrency Exchanges (Schwertfeger and Vogt)

This paper develops a trading bot exploiting arbitrages between centralized and decentralized exchanges, generating profits in live trading.

Order Flow and Cryptocurrency Returns (Anastasopoulos et al.)

The authors find that signed volume data is a significant short-term predictor of cryptocurrency returns, generating profitable long-short strategies after transaction costs.

Equity

Decoding High-Volume Stock Momentum: Disagreement or Disposition? (Jin et al.)

The momentum effect observed in high-volume stocks is primarily driven by investor disagreement, suggesting one can possibly time momentum strategies using proxies for investor disagreement.

Digging into maxing out: A re-examination of MAX anomaly (Ince and Ozsoylev)

The authors propose improving the MAX strategy, which sorts stocks on their past max daily returns, by first controlling for stocks' market betas.

Market Risk Premium: Best Linear Predictor in High Dimension (Jiang et al.)

This paper proposes a linear predictive factor model that outperforms several competing models, including principal components, partial least squares, and several machine learning methods, in predicting returns on the S&P 500.

Quarterly Asset Growth, the Cross Section of Stock Returns, and Subjective Beliefs (Wang)

The author shows that decomposing firms’ quarterly asset growth into its components, such as cash growth and inventory growth, uncovers new sources of predictability. Moreover, the paper suggests a behavioral explanation for the investment growth anomaly in that investors become overly optimistic about the profitability of high investment growth firms, eventually leading to price corrections and low future returns.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

AlphaForge: A Framework to Mine and Dynamically Combine Formulaic Alpha Factors (Shi et al.)

This paper develops a two-step alpha mining methodology, where the first step generates alpha factors, and the second step times the factors based on their recent performance and forms a portfolio. Applied to Chinese stocks, the model outperforms a range of competing models.

A Deep Learning Approach for Trading Factor Residuals (Long and Xiao)

The authors replicate a statistical arbitrage strategy from a previous study, applying it to more recent data. Using Convolutional Neural Networks and transformers to analyze factor model residuals, the researchers find very high Sharpe ratios, although the results are before transaction costs.

Pixel to Profit (Nazemi)

This paper transforms cryptocurrency price data into color-coded images, which are then fed into a Convolutional Neural Network to forecast returns, finding improved predictability over traditional methods.

Ranking factors with news (Li et al.)

Certain annually updated firm characteristics in asset pricing models can be substituted with monthly firm-specific news articles, improving predictive accuracy and Sharpe ratios.

International Corporate Bond Returns: Uncovering Predictability Using Machine Learning (Li et al.)

The authors predict returns on international corporate bonds using a range of machine learning models and find significant predictability, with features related to downside risk and illiquidity being most influential outside the U.S.

A machine learning ensemble approach to predict financial markets manipulation (Franus et al.)

Using an ensemble of machine learning models, this paper proposes a real-time measure of suspected spoofing and validates its effectiveness using a unique dataset from the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Taming the Global Factor Zoo (Chen et al.)

Starting with 152 anomalies across 36 countries, the authors estimate a global factor model consisting of 6 factors that prices the cross-section of global stock returns better than competing models. Interestingly, their global factor model outperforms local factor models.

Options

Intraday Option Return: A Tale of Two Momentum (Da et al.)

Prior research has found seasonal patterns in intraday stock returns where for example returns today between 3:30 pm and 4 pm predict returns tomorrow during the same interval. This paper finds a similar pattern for delta-neutral straddle returns.

Option-Implied Crash Index (Gao and Pan)

The authors obtain estimated crash risk from S&P 500 out-of-the money options and construct a crash index. The crash index is uncorrelated with the VIX and has steadily increased since the Great Financial Crisis.

Volatility

Do Retail Structured Products Distort Equity Volatilities? (Barthe)

This paper shows how the issuance of structured products on equities compresses the volatility of the underlying due to the issuers' delta hedging. Going long volatility on stocks with high structured product volumes and short those with low volumes is profitable, even accounting for trading costs.

Blogs

From the Pits to the Page: A Conversation with Kris Abdelmessih (Robot Wealth)

Fast trend following (Quantitativo)

NLX Finance’s Hybrid Asset Allocation 60/40 (Allocate Smartly)

GitHub

AI Hedge Fund

EliteQuant

Crypto AlgoTrading Framework

Medium

Uncertainty Quantification in Time Series Forecasting (Dancker)

Predict Price Movements: Image Recognition for Smarter Stock Predictions (Ingle)

Podcasts

PJ Sutherland - The Complementary Dynamics of Mean Reversion and Trend-Following Strategies (The Algorithmic Advantage)

Volatility and Trends: What 2024 Held for Trend Followers ft. Katy Kaminski (Top Traders Unplugged)

Episode 335 - "What About Warren Buffett?" (Rational Reminder)

Interview with Marsten Parker (Line Your Own Pockets)

Ep. 1317: Tom Basso Interview with Michael Covel on Trend Following Radio (Michael Covel)

Dispelling Big Investing Myths | Dan Rasmussen (Excess Returns)

