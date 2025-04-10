In this week’s “Research Insights,” I cover three interesting papers. The first examines the performance of crypto breakout strategies. The second questions the reliability of the 4% withdrawal rule amid today’s market turmoil and inflation concerns, while the third explores how commodity tail risks may help forecast bond returns.

In This Post:

Crypto Breakout Strategies

Predicting Bond Returns with Commodity Tail Risks

Is the 4% Withdrawal Rate Safe?

Crypto Breakout Strategies

Ample research has shown that trend following and breakout strategies can be profitable across various markets, asset classes, and timeframes. In recent years, studies have found that such strategies also work in cryptocurrencies. However, much of that research focuses narrowly on Bitcoin and often overlooks practical trading factors like transaction costs and execution rules.

The recent paper “Catching Crypto Trends; A Tactical Approach for Bitcoin and Altcoins” by Zarattini, Pagani, and Barbon builds on earlier work by testing a realistic trend-following strategy not just on Bitcoin but also on a wide range of cryptocurrencies. It uses simple, transparent trading rules and explicitly considers costs, making the findings more relevant for actual investors.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology

The authors use a daily dataset covering over 21,000 cryptocurrencies from 2010 to 2025, excluding stablecoins and tokens tied to NFTs.

The strategy applies Donchian Channels for entries and exits, going long when the closing price reaches a new N-day high and exiting based on a trailing stop set at the midpoint of the Donchian Channel.

The paper diversifies across multiple time windows (N = 5 to 360 days), creating a model that averages signals across lookback periods.

The system uses volatility targeting to size positions, aiming for 25% annualized volatility, and includes trading costs and a 20% rebalance threshold to reduce turnover.

Main Results

On Bitcoin, the model delivers a 30% annual return, a Sharpe ratio of 1.58, and a maximum drawdown of 19%.

Extending to a portfolio of the top 20 most liquid cryptocurrencies, the model achieves a Sharpe ratio of 1.57, a drawdown of 11%, and an alpha of 10.8% over Bitcoin, after accounting for a 10 basis point transaction cost.

Adding more than 20 cryptocurrencies does not improve performance, suggesting that moderate diversification is sufficient.

The strategy shows a low correlation with traditional trend-following benchmarks (like the SG Trend Index), making it a good diversifier.

A long-short version of the model also performs well, though the paper focuses mainly on long-only results due to real-world trading constraints in crypto.

Implications for Investors

For investors looking to trade crypto actively rather than simply holding, this paper offers a practical framework. Trend-following models can help avoid the large drawdowns associated with buy-and-hold strategies and deliver better risk-adjusted returns. In line with previous research, the findings show that fast breakout signals, using lookback periods of 5 to 30 days, work best in crypto. This is considerably shorter than the most effective trend horizons in traditional markets.

Interestingly, the results also suggest that trading 10 to 20 liquid cryptocurrencies hits a sweet spot; adding more assets may introduce complexity without improving returns. Moreover, the data shows no clear advantage to trading smaller coins compared to focusing on the most liquid ones. Overall, simple breakout rules are effective in crypto, what’s required is the patience to wait for the next trending environment to kick in.

Predicting Bond Returns with Commodity Tail Risks

It is well known that commodity prices influence inflation and, by extension, central bank policies and bond returns. Large swings in commodity prices may cause inflation to deviate from inflation targets, prompting monetary policy responses. However, earlier research has mostly focused on average price movements or volatility in commodity returns, rather than on extreme price swings, or "tail risks."

The recent paper “Commodity Tails and Bond Risk Premia” by Schraeder, Wang, and Zhang examines how these rare but large moves in commodity prices (both upward and downward) impact bond returns. The authors argue that commodity tail risks are stronger predictors than many established bond return predictors, offering a new way to understand and forecast bond risk premia.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology:

The authors use daily futures price data for 24 different commodities across sectors like energy, agriculture, and metals, while bond returns on 2 to 5-year U.S. Treasuries are collected from CRSP.

Commodity tail risks are computed using a method that focuses on the most extreme 5% of price changes for each commodity, separately for large increases and large drops.

To create monthly composite measures of upside and downside commodity tail risk, they apply Partial Least Squares, which extracts the linear combination of commodity tail risks that best predicts future bond returns.

Main Results:

Both upside and downside tail risks significantly predict higher future bond returns. The paper argues that this occurs because large commodity price swings raise inflation uncertainty, which increases uncertainty around central bank reactions, thereby raising risk premia and expected returns for longer-term bonds.

Upside tail risk (i.e., large commodity price spikes) is especially powerful, explaining up to 19% of the variation in 1-year ahead bond returns out-of-sample.

Commodity tail risks outperform traditional bond return predictors based on the yield curve, macroeconomic indicators, and other well-known factors like Cochrane-Piazzesi and Ludvigson-Ng. Their predictive power holds across countries, maturities, and forecast horizons, and is robust in both in-sample and out-of-sample tests.

Implications for Investors

The results suggest that extreme swings in commodity prices act as early signals for inflation surprises and bond market repricing, particularly in longer-duration bonds. As such, integrating commodity tail risk indicators could improve bond return forecasting and enhance risk management. These measures may also serve as useful features in machine learning models for predicting returns. While the paper focuses on nominal bonds, it's plausible that commodity tail risks could be even more relevant for instruments like TIPS or inflation swaps, given their direct exposure to realized inflation.

Is the 4% Withdrawal Rate Safe?

With markets rattled by new tariffs and growing fears of a return to stagflation, the toxic mix of high inflation and weak growth, retirees and planners are once again asking: Can the 4% withdrawal rule be trusted? This rule, which advises withdrawing 4% of your portfolio each year (adjusted for inflation), has long been seen as a guideline for a 30-year retirement.

However, a new paper, “How the 4% Rule Would Have Failed in the 1960s: Reflections on the Folly of Fixed Rate Withdrawals”, by Edward F. McQuarrie, shows that even in the U.S., the very data source where the 4% rule was born, the strategy would have failed under realistic conditions. Specifically, retirees who stopped working in the 1960s would have run out of money before reaching 30 years of retirement, as high inflation and poor market returns in the 1970s eroded their portfolios early on. By replacing idealized index returns with real-world mutual fund data, reflecting the fees and constraints that actual investors face, the paper reveals just how fragile fixed withdrawal plans can be.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology:

Instead of using index returns as Bengen (1994) did, the paper uses mutual fund data from 1926 to 2023, reflecting actual investor outcomes after fees, loads, and reinvestment limitations.

It tests the classic 4% withdrawal rule (inflation-adjusted over 30 years) across retirement start dates from the 1930s to the 2000s.

Four asset mixes are compared: 100% stocks, 60/40, 30/70, and 100% bonds. The analysis includes more realistic features like monthly withdrawals and advisor fees.

Main Results:

The 4% rule would have failed for most retirees in the 1960s, especially those retiring between 1962 and 1969. Even without fees, portfolios often ran dry before year 30.

The problem was a “tipping point” situation: Inflation spiked and market returns stayed weak right after retirement, in the 1970s, mirroring the conditions many investors fear today. It’s a classic case of sequence of returns risk, one of the biggest threats retirees face.

No asset mix provided a magic solution. Even conservative allocations like 30% stocks and 70% bonds failed multiple times when inflation soared and both asset classes delivered poor real returns.

Small changes, like a 1% advisor fee, slightly worse market returns, or withdrawing monthly instead of annually, were enough to turn near-success into failure, even in otherwise safe decades like the 2000s.

Implications for Investors

In today’s environment, where tariffs are rising and concerns about inflation and even stagflation are growing, rigid withdrawal strategies like the 4% rule look increasingly risky. The paper shows that retirees can’t rely on this rule when market conditions turn against them early in retirement, highlighting the dangers of sequence of returns risk. Rather than sticking to a fixed approach, the author recommends flexible strategies that adjust withdrawals based on portfolio performance, inflation, or market trends. He also points to safer alternatives, such as partial annuities or TIPS ladders, which can offer greater security and predictability.

The discussion above is based on the following research papers. For full details, please refer to the original sources:

References

Bengen, William P., 1994, Determining withdrawal rates using historical data, Journal of Financial Planning 7, 171-180.

McQuarrie, Edward F., 2025, How the 4% rule would have failed in the 1960s: Reflections on the folly of fixed rate withdrawals, SSRN Working Paper 5126013.

Schraeder, Stefanie, Yuanzhi Wang, and Qunzi Zhang, 2024, Commodity tails and bond risk premia, SSRN Working Paper 5037544.

Zarattini, Carlo, Alberto Pagani, and Andrea Barbon, 2025, Catching crypto trends; A tactical approach for Bitcoin and Altcoins, SSRN Working Paper 5209907.

