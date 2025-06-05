Hi there.

In this week’s edition of Research Insights, I cover two topics of practical relevance to investors:

First, I discuss the role of gold in investor portfolios. Is it still a reliable hedge? Should it be timed tactically or held strategically? I review recent academic findings that shed light on these questions.

Second, I discuss a new paper that uncovers predictable patterns in U.S. equity returns around earnings seasons, and what this means for timing the market.

In This Week’s Post:

Gold’s Role in Portfolios

Predictability Around Earnings Season