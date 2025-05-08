Hi there. In this week’s edition of Research Insights, I explore three topics with practical relevance for investors and traders.

First, I discuss research on why intraday stock returns often mean-revert and what drives these short-term reversals. Then, I discuss whether FX carry strategies still work after becoming widely known. Finally, I highlight findings that suggest many option anomalies may be unintentionally concentrated in high-risk pharmaceutical stocks.

In This Week’s Post:

Intraday Reversals

How Robust is FX Carry?

Selling Options on Drug Stocks