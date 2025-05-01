Welcome to this week’s edition of Research Insights, where I discuss recent research with actionable takeaways and ideas for investors and traders.

I’m grateful for the strong response these posts have received. Each one takes time to research, test, and write, and to support this ongoing effort, I’m now including them as part of my premium content. If you find them valuable, I’d love to have you as a subscriber.

This week I discuss three topics: Predicting short-term stock returns with abnormal volatility, understanding how leveraged ETFs behave in different regimes, and a trading/volatility model for predicting short-term crypto returns with strong performance after costs.

In This Week’s Post

Predicting Stock Returns With Volatility

Performance of Leveraged ETFs

Predicting Short-Term Crypto Returns