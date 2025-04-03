In this week’s “Research Insights”, I cover three interesting papers. The first is a timely study on how tariffs impact exchange rates. The second explores how volatility scaling can improve Sharpe ratios in crypto strategies. The third studies whether simple pairs trading in U.S. stocks remains profitable.

Thank you for your continued interest. If you enjoyed the post, consider liking it and subscribing if you haven't already.

In This Post:

The Impact of Tariffs on Exchange Rates

Crypto Returns and Volatility Scaling

Is Pairs Trading Still Profitable?

The Impact of Tariffs on Exchange Rates

As President Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on all imports yesterday, the U.S. dollar sold off sharply, hitting a six-month low. This market reaction, driven by concerns over economic disruption and rising trade tensions, mirrors the findings of a recent paper, “Presidential Cycles and Exchange Rates” by Pasquale Della Corte and Hsuan Fu.

The paper explores how U.S. political leadership influences the dollar. While earlier studies have documented that stock markets tend to perform differently under Democratic versus Republican presidents, less attention has been paid to how exchange rates behave across political cycles. This study finds that the dollar has historically strengthened under Democratic administrations and weakened under Republican ones, a pattern largely explained by differences in trade policy.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology

The authors analyze over 40 years of monthly exchange rate data (1983–2024) for 25 developed and emerging market currencies.

They define U.S. presidential cycles based on which party holds the presidency and compare exchange rate returns during Democratic versus Republican administrations.

They test whether this pattern can be explained by factors like interest rates, inflation, or business cycles, and build a theoretical model to explain their findings.

Main Results

On average, the U.S. dollar appreciates by 4.3% per year under Democratic presidents but depreciates by 1.25% under Republicans, creating a 5.6% annual return gap.

This pattern holds even after accounting for cross-country interest rates, inflation differences, and business cycle indicators. The key driver appears to be trade policy.

Republican administrations are more likely to impose tariffs and trade restrictions, which in turn reduce global demand for dollars and strain financial intermediaries, eventually leading to a weaker dollar.

A simple strategy of going long the dollar under Democrats and short under Republicans outperforms both the dollar carry and dollar value strategies, delivering higher average returns and capturing a distinct source of return tied to U.S. political cycles.

Implications for Investors

The dollar’s recent drop following renewed tariff announcements fits the historical pattern identified in this paper: Protectionist policies often coincide with dollar weakness. For investors, this suggests that trade policy, not just rates or inflation, can meaningfully affect currency markets over time. The paper shows that persistent trade restrictions can erode global demand for dollars and overwhelm the financial system’s ability to absorb risk, resulting in sustained dollar depreciation.

Crypto Returns and Volatility Scaling

Previous research has found that adjusting equity exposure based on recent volatility, known as volatility scaling or volatility targeting, can boost risk-adjusted returns, particularly for market and momentum strategies. For example, Barroso and Santa-Clara (2015) find that volatility scaling significantly increases Sharpe ratios and mitigates crash risk for equity momentum strategies. Harvey et al. (2018) examine the benefits of volatility targeting across asset classes and find higher Sharpe ratios only for equity and credit. More recently, Schwarz (2025) provides international evidence across 45 equity markets, showing that volatility-managed momentum and market portfolios consistently deliver strong pre-cost performance, but that only momentum strategies remain robust after accounting for transaction costs.

While volatility scaling has been studied across many asset classes, its effect on cryptocurrency markets has been less explored. The recent paper “Adaptive Risk Allocation in Crypto Markets: Evaluating Volatility-Scaled Portfolios” by Habeli et al. tests volatility scaling on both the overall crypto market and several strategy-based portfolios.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology

The authors use daily data from over 3,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap, covering 2016–2022.

They construct eight portfolios: a market-cap-weighted crypto index and seven long-short strategies based on coin characteristics (e.g., size, momentum, volatility).

Each strategy is rebalanced weekly, and scaled versions are created by adjusting portfolio exposure inversely to the previous week’s volatility.

Main Results

Volatility scaling significantly improves Sharpe ratios for the market portfolio and momentum-based strategies. For example, after applying a 25 basis point transaction cost, the Sharpe ratio of the 2-week momentum strategy increases from 1.244 to 1.620, a gain of 0.376.

Performance improvements cannot be explained by known crypto risk factors or by exposure to illiquid or hard-to-trade assets.

Implications for Investors

The results suggest that volatility scaling is a relatively simple yet effective tool for crypto investors to smooth returns and enhance risk-adjusted performance, especially when applied to momentum strategies. It works by reducing exposure during volatile periods, when returns often don’t justify the risk, and increasing exposure when volatility is low. The strategy’s effectiveness persists even after accounting for transaction costs and leverage constraints.

Is Pairs Trading Still Profitable?

Pairs trading is a well-known strategy, betting on the convergence of two historically similar instruments when their prices temporarily diverge. The seminal paper by Gatev et al. (2006), shows strong returns from 1962 to 2002 when applied to U.S. stocks. Since then, some researchers have claimed the strategy's profitability has declined, possibly due to changing market conditions or increased competition. In terms of return drivers, some suggest that returns are tied to providing liquidity or exploiting market inefficiencies, but there is an ongoing debate over what risks drive returns.

Zhu's paper “Examining Pairs Trading Profitability” revisits the original pairs trading method by Gatev et al., using more recent data from 2003 to 2023. It explores whether the strategy still works, what risks explain its returns, and introduces a behavioral model to simulate why the strategy may remain profitable.

Key Findings

Dataset & Methodology

Zhu replicates the Gatev et al. (2006) pairs trading strategy using U.S. stocks from 2003 to 2023.

Stocks are paired based on how similarly their prices moved over the prior 12 months, using the Euclidean distance between normalized price series. Long-short trades are triggered when the price difference exceeds two standard deviations, with positions held until convergence or for up to 6 months.

Multiple variations are tested, including larger pools of stocks (e.g., the top 100 or 500 closest pairs), liquidity filters, and industry restrictions. Performance is measured using both Sharpe ratios and factor-adjusted returns.

Main Results

The strategy remains profitable. The top 20 closest pairs deliver a 0.46% monthly excess return, translating to a 6.2% annualized return. The best-performing version, using 500 pairs, achieves a Sharpe ratio of 1.35. Design choices such as delayed entry and liquidity filters help mitigate trading frictions, though no specific transaction cost assumptions are stated.

Interestingly, returns are not improved when trading only within-industry stocks.

Returns are not well explained by common risk factors like size, value, or market exposure. However, medium-term momentum has a significant negative impact: when momentum is high, pairs trading returns tend to decline.

Profits rise when market risk premiums are elevated, as indicated by wider default spreads. In other words, periods of heightened credit risk often create favorable conditions for mean-reversion strategies like pairs trading.

Implications for Investors

Zhu’s findings suggest that simple pairs trading among U.S. stocks continue to offer attractive returns, perhaps surprisingly so. However, the strategy is vulnerable to strong momentum trends, which can reduce profitability or delay convergence. It clearly performs best during periods of market dislocation, and its near-zero market beta makes it especially appealing as a portfolio diversifier.

The discussion above is based on the following research papers. For full details, please refer to the original sources:

References

Barroso, Pedro and Pedro Santa-Clara, 2015, Momentum has its moments, Journal of Financial Economics, 116, 111-120 (SSRN Working Paper 2041429).

Della Corte, Pasquale, and Hsuan Fu, 2024, Presidential cycles and exchange rates, SSRN Working Paper 4769498.

Gatev, Evan, William N. Goetzmann, and K. Geert Rouwenhorst, 2006, Pairs Trading: Performance of a relative-value arbitrage rule, Review of Financial Studies 19, 797-827 (SSRN Working Paper 141615).

Habeli, Mohamad, Barakchian S. Mahdi, and Ali Motavasseli, 2025, Adaptive risk allocation in crypto markets: Evaluating volatility-scaled portfolios, SSRN Working Paper 5090097.

Harvey, Campbell R., Edward Hoyle, Russell Korgaonkar, Sandy Rattray, Matthew Sargaison, and Otto van Hemert, 2018, The impact of volatility targeting, Journal of Portfolio Management 45, 14-33 (SSRN Working Paper 3175538).

Schwarz, Patrick, 2025, On the performance of volatility-managed equity factors - International and further evidence, Journal of Empirical Finance 80, 101560.

Zhu, Xuanchi, 2024, Examining Pairs Trading Profitability, Yale Working Paper.

Disclaimer: This newsletter is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The author does not endorse or recommend any specific securities or investments. While information is gathered from sources believed to be reliable, there is no guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, or correctness.

This content does not constitute personalized financial, legal, or investment advice and may not be suitable for your individual circumstances. Investing carries risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The author and affiliates may hold positions in securities discussed, and these holdings may change at any time without prior notification.

The author is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the companies, organizations, or entities mentioned in this newsletter. Any references to specific companies or entities are for informational purposes only.

The brief summaries and descriptions of research papers and articles provided in this newsletter should not be considered definitive or comprehensive representations of the original works. Readers are encouraged to refer to the original sources for complete and authoritative information.

This newsletter may contain links to external websites and resources. The inclusion of these links does not imply endorsement of the content, products, services, or views expressed on these third-party sites. The author is not responsible for the accuracy, legality, or content of external sites or for that of any subsequent links. Users access these links at their own risk.

The author assumes no liability for losses or damages arising from the use of this content. By accessing, reading, or using this newsletter, you acknowledge and agree to the terms outlined in this disclaimer.