Weekly Research Insights - Improving Equity Momentum Strategies
Using the Price Path to Improve Signals
Hi there. In this week’s Research Insights, I discuss a recent paper that proposes a simple improvement to standard long-short equity momentum strategies. I test the core ideas empirically, both for long-short and long-only momentum portfolios, and highlight the differences. Consistent with the paper’s findings, I find improvements in Sharpe ratios and drawdowns relative to traditional momentum.
More details below.