This week’s Tuesday Roundup brings together the most useful investing ideas I found recently, from fresh academic studies and market research to thoughtful blog posts. Links are included throughout so you can explore further.

Equities

High-end IPO prices (Mueller and Verwijmeren)

This paper finds a surprisingly strong signal in IPOs priced exactly at the top of the range. Across 9,152 U.S. IPOs, high-end priced deals generated significantly higher first-day returns than IPOs priced just below or above that level. Key takeaway: The most underpriced IPOs may not be those that exceed expectations, but those that stop exactly at them.

Short-term Reversal in Chinese A-Shares: Statistical Predictability, Economic Tradability, and Multiple Testing (Fang and Wang)

Short-term reversal in Chinese A-shares appears real. A strategy that buys recent losers and sells recent winners earned 1.72% per month and remained significant after controlling for common risk factors. Yet the investment case weakens considerably once transaction costs, short-sale constraints, and multiple testing are considered. Key takeaway: Statistical predictability does not necessarily translate into investable alpha.

Explaining Two Prominent Accounting Pricing Anomalies: The Accrual Anomaly and the Post-Earnings-Announcement Drift (Penman and Zhu)

Two of accounting’s most famous anomalies may have very different origins. This paper argues that the accrual anomaly largely reflects rational pricing of risk, while post-earnings-announcement drift (PEAD) looks more like genuine mispricing. Key takeaway: Investors should be careful not to treat every anomaly as evidence of market inefficiency.

Which Portfolios? The Construction Dependence of Factor Model Performance (Shin)

Which factor model is best? This paper suggests the answer depends as much on the test portfolios as on the model itself. Using thousands of randomly generated portfolios, the author finds that rankings shift materially with portfolio construction, weighting, and rebalancing choices. Key takeaway: Many debates about the “best” factor model may really be debates about test-asset design.

Macro

Beyond Growth Rates: Macro Trends and Price Cycles (Favero, Melone, Myers, and Tamoni)

Stocks and consumption growth barely move together. Yet this paper finds that stock prices remain anchored to consumption over the long run. When prices stray too far from that anchor, future returns become more predictable. Key takeaway: Consumption contains more information about expected returns than investors realize.

Momentum

Boundaries of Time Series Momentum (Suominen and Hjalmarsson)

Time-series momentum is one of the most persistent effects in finance. Using nearly 100 years of U.S. data and evidence from 20 international markets, the authors find that trend-following works best when valuations are in a normal range. Near extreme levels of CAPE, dividend yield, or the yield curve slope, trends are more likely to reverse, and momentum breaks down. Key takeaway: Valuation extremes are where trend-following strategies are most vulnerable.

Volatility

Volatility Disagreement in the Options Market (Bali, Kelly, and Moerke)

Investors often focus on volatility itself. This paper suggests disagreement about future volatility may matter more. Using a machine-learning measure of volatility disagreement, the authors find that high-disagreement stocks subsequently exhibit much lower delta-hedged straddle returns. Key takeaway: Volatility disagreement appears linked to option overpricing.

Blogs

Testing an AI-Assisted Research Workflow for Multi-Asset Pullback Strategy Discovery (Quantpedia)

To Cluster Or Not To Cluster That is the Question... (Rob Carver)

Breaking Badly: finding the structural breaks in parameter estimates (Rob Carver)

Recession Risk Through a Real-Economy Lens (CFA Institute)

Podcasts

LTCM Co-founder Victor Hagani: “Taking Risk Is Always a Negative.” (Odds on Open)

What Separates Market Wizards From All Other Traders (TraderLion)

Why Most Trend Following Improvements Should Fail ft. Rob Carver (Top Traders Unplugged)

Social Media & Industry Research

Systematic Strategies & Quant Trading (HedgeNordic)

Chasing Trends or Chasing Performance? (Quantica Capital)

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

Regime-Aware Asset Allocation with Dual-Regime Signals and Regime-Dependent Asset Selection (Luo and Mulvey)

A new decomposition approach to modeling financial returns: Conditioning sign on magnitude (Brou and Luger)

Order flow and cryptocurrency returns (Anastasopoulos, Gradojevic, Liu, Maynard, and Tsiakas)

Disclaimer: This newsletter is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The author does not endorse or recommend any specific securities or investments. While information is gathered from sources believed to be reliable, there is no guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, or correctness.

This content does not constitute personalized financial, legal, or investment advice and may not be suitable for your individual circumstances. Investing carries risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The author and affiliates may hold positions in securities discussed, and these holdings may change at any time without prior notification.

The author is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the companies, organizations, or entities mentioned in this newsletter. Any references to specific companies or entities are for informational purposes only.

The brief summaries and descriptions of research papers and articles provided in this newsletter should not be considered definitive or comprehensive representations of the original works. Readers are encouraged to refer to the original sources for complete and authoritative information.

This newsletter may contain links to external websites and resources. The inclusion of these links does not imply endorsement of the content, products, services, or views expressed on these third-party sites. The author is not responsible for the accuracy, legality, or content of external sites or for that of any subsequent links. Users access these links at their own risk.

The author assumes no liability for losses or damages arising from the use of this content. By accessing, reading, or using this newsletter, you acknowledge and agree to the terms outlined in this disclaimer.

Paid subscriptions may not be available in all jurisdictions and may change without notice.