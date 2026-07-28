Here’s this week’s Tuesday roundup, featuring a selection of the most practical investing ideas from the past seven days of academic research, industry reports, blogs, and insightful discussions across social platforms, with links included throughout.

Derivatives and Volatility

Learning to Trade I - Greek, Parameter and Statistical Hedging (Buehler)

These lecture notes cover the evolution of derivatives hedging from traditional Greek-based methods to statistical hedging. Their central message is that hedging decisions can be learned from market data while accounting for transaction costs, real-world market dynamics, and tail risk.

Visual Recovery (Hu and Wu)

Investors often reduce option markets to implied volatility, skew, or term structure. This paper shows that the entire implied volatility surface contains additional information. Using the full surface to predict stock returns generates a long-short equity strategy with a 1.76% monthly return spread. Key takeaway: Preserve the full options surface instead of compressing it into a few metrics.

The Efficacy of Zero-Days-to-Expiration (0DTE) Options Strategies An Empirical Study of 3,909 Option Alpha Backtests (Kam)

0DTE premium selling can be profitable, but this study argues that curated "top" backtests materially overstate the true edge due to overfitting and data snooping. Key takeaway: Be sceptical of spectacular backtests; robustness matters more than headline returns.

Equities

In good and in bad times? The relation between anomaly returns and market states (Muller and Preissler)

This paper studies 133 equity anomalies across 56 markets and finds that they generate significantly higher long-short returns during unfavorable market states, with roughly 75% of the performance difference attributable to the short side. Key takeaway: When anomaly returns strengthen in bad times, mispricing appears to explain the evidence better than conventional risk compensation.

Sentiment-driven factor timing: applying news sentiment to Fama-French factors (Uhl and Mugrauer)

News sentiment can be aggregated at the factor level to dynamically time Fama-French factors. The strategy is shown to outperform an equal-weighted benchmark and generate statistically significant alpha. Key takeaway: News can improve factor timing, not just stock selection.

When Does Risk-Managed Momentum Add Value? An Out-of-Sample, Regime-Conditional, and Statistically Tested Study of a Volatility-Targeted Dual-Momentum Strategy (Goyal)

Investors often ask whether risk-managed momentum beats buy-and-hold. This paper argues that's the wrong question. Its value is regime-dependent: It meaningfully reduced losses in the slow 2022 bear market but struggled during the rapid COVID crash because monthly momentum reacted too slowly. Key takeaway: The effectiveness of momentum-based risk management depends on how quickly markets fall.

Diversification all the Way Down: Multifactor Investing Within Factors, Across Factors and Across Time (Renshaw, Gu, Candar, and Ang)

Most investors diversify across factors. This paper argues that's only the beginning. It shows diversification should also happen within factors (using multiple signals) and across timing models, not just assets. The biggest edge comes from more robust factor construction, while tactical tilts provide only a modest improvement. Key takeaway: The strongest portfolios diversify at multiple levels, not just across assets.

Fixed Income

MuniVIX: Implied Volatility and Stress Regimes in the Municipal Bond Market (Marlowe)

This paper builds MuniVIX, an implied volatility index from municipal bond ETF options, then strips out Treasury-rate volatility to isolate municipal-specific stress. In historical municipal-driven stress episodes, this residual often led broader rate volatility by 1–6 weeks and predicted ETF outflows. Key takeaway: Looking beyond headline volatility indices can reveal early signs of market-specific stress.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

The Validation Bottleneck: Alpha Discovery When Hypotheses Are Free (Wuebben)

Investment research is entering a new era. AI can now produce an endless stream of plausible trading ideas, but the supply of credible evidence has not changed. This paper argues that while hypotheses scale almost without limit, convincing out-of-sample proof still arrives only with time. Key takeaway: As idea generation becomes abundant, rigorous validation becomes increasingly valuable.

Order Flow and Cryptocurrency Returns: A Machine Learning Approach with Out-of-Sample Validation (Saluja, Sreenu, Srivastava, and Srivastava)

Order flow has strong predictive power for crypto returns. Nonlinear machine learning models extract this signal more effectively than traditional linear methods, producing long-short portfolios with up to 0.86% daily alpha and an annual Sharpe ratio of 3.97. Key takeaway: Order flow provides incremental information beyond what is already reflected in crypto prices.

Trend Following

The Science and Practice of Trend-Following Systems (Sepp and Lucic)

This rigorous paper develops a unified theory of trend-following systems, deriving closed-form results for expected returns, Sharpe ratios, turnover, trading costs, and optimal lookback horizons. Key takeaway: The effectiveness of trend following depends as much on implementation as on the trend signal itself.

Blogs

Shorting Leveraged ETFs: A Free Lunch or Just an Expensive One? (Quantseeker)

Portfolio optimization with macro factors and neural networks (Macrosynergy)

The Self-Driving Portfolio: Promise, Pitfalls, and the Practitioner Gap (CFA Institute)

Machine Learning Improves Return Forecasting (CFA Institute)

Podcasts

Ex-Balyasny PM: Quant is like Blackjack, Fundamental is like Poker (Odds on Open)

The Next Evolution of Trend Following ft. Nick Baltas (Top Traders Unplugged)

Kieran Duff - Trading for a Living is Easier Now (The Algorithmic Advantage)

Social Media & Industry Research

Hynix Hijinks (Acadian Asset Management, Owen Lamont)

Flying below the radar: Insider trading by executives below the top (Alpha Architect)

Fed Views: The Case for July (Citadel)

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

Bimodality Everywhere: International Evidence of Deep Momentum (Han and Qin)

When Do Anomalies Deserve Capital? Macro-Regime Memory and Dynamic Cross-Sectional Factor Allocation (Taheri Hosseinkhani)

When Simplicity Beats Optimization: Evidence from Factor Timing, Volatility Management, and the 1/N Benchmark (Feng)

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