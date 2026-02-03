Time for a fresh recap of the most actionable investing insights from the past seven days, spanning academic papers, industry reports, blogs, and social media, with direct links throughout.

Asset Allocation

The Asset Allocation Wisdom of Wall Street (Mamaysky)

Target-date funds can be closely replicated using simple combinations of broad equity and bond ETFs. These ETF replicas track fund returns almost perfectly and often outperform due to lower fees, even when based on last year’s allocations. Key takeaway: Target-date funds are straightforward asset-allocation products that can be easily replicated with ETFs.

Equities

Can AI Detect Tail Events? Stock Performance Around Tail Events During Different Sentiment Regimes (Jurt, Uhl, and Walliser)

Analyzing one-day drops in S&P 100 stocks using millions of news articles, the authors show that large price declines accompanied by relatively upbeat firm-level sentiment tend to rebound. These stocks earn materially higher next-month abnormal returns, and a sentiment-filtered reversal strategy achieves economically meaningful Sharpe ratios. Key takeaway: Panic-driven selloffs not confirmed by negative news present attractive dip-buying opportunities.

Index rebalancing and stock market composition: Do indexes time the market? (Sammon and Shim)

Value-weighted index funds mechanically rebalance around issuance and buybacks, embedding negative market timing. The authors show these forced trades earn about −4.6% annually, implying a 46–69 bps drag at the fund level, far larger than expense ratios. Key takeaway: Index design is a hidden cost of passive investing.

Noisy Factors? The Retroactive Impact of Methodological Changes on the Fama-French Factors (Akey, Robertson, and Simutin)

Using archived factor vintages since 2005, the paper shows that Fama–French factor returns change materially over time, driven primarily by methodological revisions rather than data updates. This affects factor Sharpe ratios, shifts mutual fund alphas by more than 1% per year, and alters betas for roughly a third of stocks. Key takeaway: Factor vintages matter; robust inference requires fixed-method factors or explicit vintage disclosure.

Labor Links, Comovement, and Predictable Returns (Liu and Wu)

Using job-posting data to identify labor-market peers, the paper shows stock returns comove through labor links that often cut across industries. Markets underreact to information flowing through these networks, creating a lead–lag effect. A labor-peer long–short strategy earns about 0.75 to 0.77% per month (about 9% annually), unexplained by standard factors. Key takeaway: Labor networks offer a potential source of overlooked systematic mispricing.

Price Discovery Within Earnings Calls (Oh)

Breaking earnings calls down minute by minute, the study shows that negative wording affects prices almost immediately, within about a minute. Voice tone by itself has little impact, but a gloomy tone amplifies declines when the message is already bad. Key takeaway: Markets react quickly to substance; tone mainly reinforces negative news.

Fixed Income

Imperfect Inflation Expectations and Treasury Bond Returns (Su)

Using survey forecasts and CPI surprises from 1968 to 2024, the paper shows investors update inflation beliefs sluggishly, leaving bond prices slow to adjust. A one-standard-deviation upward inflation revision predicts roughly 23 bps lower next-year excess returns on 2-year Treasuries, with similar effects across maturities and strong out-of-sample performance. Key takeaway: Systematic underreaction to inflation news is a source of bond return predictability.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

Compute, Complexity, and the Scaling Laws of Return Predictability (Timmermann and Vulicevic)

Using large families of neural networks, the paper shows that return predictability scales smoothly with computing power but converges to a hard limit conditional on the information set. In firm-level strategies, Sharpe ratios increase with model scale and plateau around 1.4–1.5. A historical 25% compute advantage raised Sharpe by roughly 10%, with gains fading as markets become more sophisticated. Key takeaway: Extra compute generates meaningful alpha until predictability is exhausted by the information set.

Generative AI for Stock Selection (Rasekhschaffe)

Using U.S. equities from 2019 to 2024, the paper shows that LLM-generated features significantly enhance short-horizon stock selection when paired with high-quality retrieval. Ensemble strategies reach Sharpe ratios around 1.6, with low correlation to standard signals and statistically significant alpha. Key takeaway: Generative AI is a powerful complement to, rather than a substitute for, human feature engineering.

Options

Option Factor Momentum (Käfer, Mörke, and Wiest)

Using 28 equity option factors, the study documents powerful time-series and cross-sectional factor momentum. Monthly strategies deliver roughly 6 to 15% annualized returns with Sharpe ratios approaching 3, remaining highly significant after controlling for leading option factor models. Factor momentum fully absorbs single-option momentum effects. Key takeaway: Focus on timing option factors, not individual options.

Risk Management

Correlation: the most common myths in Risk Management practice (Puccetti and Cagliani)

This paper shows that correlation is a fragile and often misleading risk tool. Near-zero correlation can hide strong nonlinear dependence, and moderate correlation can coexist with nearly perfect dependence. Crucially, portfolio tail risk (VaR) does not necessarily increase with correlation. Key takeaway: Manage tail risk using explicit dependence models, not correlation heuristics.

Blogs

Decoding CTA Allocations by Trend Horizon (CFA Institute)

GVZ and Gold Returns (QuantSeeker)

Do S&P500 0DTEs Options Increase Market Volatility? (Quantpedia)

Seasonality in Bitcoin Intraday Trend Trading (Concretum Group)

Podcasts

”Human + AI Beats Both Alone” - Alix Pasquet on Analog Training (Odds on Open)

When Volatility Becomes the Signal ft. Katy Kaminski (Top Traders Unplugged)

Russell Napier: Gold Is Screaming a Warning (But No One’s Listening) (Meb Faber)

Social Media & Industry Research

A Trend Following Deep Dive: The Optimal Market Mix for a Trend Follower (Man Group)

Revaluation Alpha: Why Past Factor Returns May Be Misleading (Alpha Architect)

Using Log Returns And Volatility To Normalize Strike Distances (Kris Abdelmessih)

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

A Causal Regime-Risk-Stability Framework for Global Tactical Asset Allocation (Bailer and Alber)

A Piecewise-Linear Model For Market Regime Identification (Steiner)

Fear & Greed Index as a Predictor for S&P 500: A Machine Learning Approach to Market Sentiment Analysis (Byun)

Disclaimer: This newsletter is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The author does not endorse or recommend any specific securities or investments. While information is gathered from sources believed to be reliable, there is no guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, or correctness.

This content does not constitute personalized financial, legal, or investment advice and may not be suitable for your individual circumstances. Investing carries risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The author and affiliates may hold positions in securities discussed, and these holdings may change at any time without prior notification.

The author is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the companies, organizations, or entities mentioned in this newsletter. Any references to specific companies or entities are for informational purposes only.

The brief summaries and descriptions of research papers and articles provided in this newsletter should not be considered definitive or comprehensive representations of the original works. Readers are encouraged to refer to the original sources for complete and authoritative information.

This newsletter may contain links to external websites and resources. The inclusion of these links does not imply endorsement of the content, products, services, or views expressed on these third-party sites. The author is not responsible for the accuracy, legality, or content of external sites or for that of any subsequent links. Users access these links at their own risk.

The author assumes no liability for losses or damages arising from the use of this content. By accessing, reading, or using this newsletter, you acknowledge and agree to the terms outlined in this disclaimer.