QuantSeeker

QuantSeeker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
19h

The nonstationarity-complexity tradeoff research is fascinating because most quant shops either overfit complex models on stable data or underfit with simple models durng regime changes. The insight about letting market regimes jointly determine both model complexity and training window length flips the standard approach where these are treated as separate tuning parameters. I ran into this exact issue building volatility models in 2022 where our LSTM was crushing it in stable markets but hemorrhaging during the inflation shock becuse we kept the architecture fixed. The 31% return boost in recessions makes sense since that's when regime-adaptive modeling actually earns its keep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AA's avatar
AA
19h

Are you publishing the recap of the best research of the year? Like you did with 2024

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by QuantSeeker
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 QuantSeeker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture