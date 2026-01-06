QuantSeeker

QuantSeeker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VibeQuant's avatar
VibeQuant
1d

The lookahead bias paper is the one that caught my eye. I've been using LLMs to help build and debug quant systems, and the LAP metric is a useful sanity check—are my AI-assisted results actually generalizable, or did the model just see similar scenarios in training? Feels like a blind spot most people aren't testing for yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 QuantSeeker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture