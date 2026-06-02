Every Tuesday, I highlight the best investing research, market insights, podcasts, and ideas worth your attention, all in one curated weekly digest.

Asset Allocation

Harvesting Factor Premia Across Regimes: An Anchor-Stabilized Hidden Markov Framework for Multifactor Portfolios (Yang)

This paper tests a factor timing model that uses a Hidden Markov Model to identify market regimes and dynamically rotate across equity factors. From 2013 to 2023, the strategy achieved Sharpe ratios above 1.2 and drawdowns below 6%, substantially lower than those of broad equity benchmarks. Key takeaway: Rather than forecasting factor returns directly, investors can improve factor allocation by conditioning on latent market regimes.

Capital Market Assumptions And Strategic Asset Allocation Using Multi Asset Tradable Factors (Sepp, Hansen, and Kastenholz)

Most asset allocation models estimate expected returns on an asset-by-asset basis, creating substantial estimation noise. This paper instead estimates risk premia for a handful of tradable factors and derives expected asset returns from their factor exposures. The result is a more stable efficient frontier and roughly 50% less estimation uncertainty. Key takeaway: Estimating expected returns through a small set of factor risk premia is more robust than estimating them asset by asset.

Equities

The co-pricing factor zoo (Dickerson, Julliard, and Mueller)

After analyzing 18 quadrillion stock and bond factor models, the authors find that many factors appear to be different expressions of the same underlying risks. No small factor set can jointly explain stock and corporate bond returns. The strongest results come from combining information across dozens of factors. Key takeaway: Alpha may come less from discovering new factors and more from identifying the common risks they share.

Excess returns on idiosyncratic profitability: Evidence from a hedge portfolio strategy (Han, Jackson, and Monroe)

Most profitability signals treat earnings as one number. This paper suggests investors should look deeper. Stocks with high idiosyncratic profitability, profits unexplained by market or industry factors, earned significant abnormal returns even after controlling for standard factors. Key takeaway: Investors underreact to firm-specific profitability.

Pervasive Styles (Wang and Yu)

Investors spend enormous effort searching for the next great factor. This paper suggests the bigger edge may come from understanding how investors chase styles. Across 312 stock characteristics, over 84% of style-based signals predict future returns, even when the underlying characteristic itself have little predictive power. Key takeaway: Investor flows into styles are a more pervasive source of return predictability than the characteristics themselves.

Buying the Dip in Retail Trading (Yin and Zou)

Retail investors are often portrayed as momentum chasers. This paper finds the opposite. Using data covering 80% of U.S. retail trading, the authors show that retail investors systematically buy falling stocks, but don’t symmetrically sell rising ones. Key takeaway: Retail investors are helping stabilize markets by absorbing institutional selling pressure during drawdowns.

Passive Flows and the Limits to Arbitrage (Deng and Sammon)

Passive investing may be quietly eroding classic factor profits. Large passive inflows sharply compress returns to accounting-based anomalies by pushing up the stocks arbitrageurs are shorting more than the stocks they’re buying. Key takeaway: The growth of passive investing is creating a new limit to arbitrage by making the short side of anomaly trades increasingly difficult to exploit.

Conditional Equity Factor Risk Premium (Kim)

Most investors treat factor premiums as static. This paper suggests many aren't. Using a Kalman filter to estimate time-varying factor risk premia, the author finds that dynamically adjusting exposure to factors such as Value, Profitability, BAB, and Long-Term Reversal meaningfully improves risk-adjusted returns. Key takeaway: Factor investing may be as much about timing factor premiums as identifying them.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

Daily Market Return Prediction with Transformer (Han, Huang, Huang, and Zhou)

A Transformer trained only on recent daily market returns generates Sharpe ratios above 1 and outperform simple moving-average signals. The edge comes from uncovering nonlinear patterns hidden in past returns. Key takeaway: Market returns contain more short-term information than traditional linear models can extract.

Regime-Based Portfolio Allocation Using Hidden Markov Models and Reinforcement Learning (Verma, Putri, and Lesupi)

Using a Hidden Markov Model to detect volatility regimes and Reinforcement Learning to allocate across stocks, bonds, and gold, the authors outperform static allocation rules out of sample. Key takeaway: Market regimes can be easier to predict than returns, and that information can improve asset allocation.

Macro

Recession Detection Using Real Time GDP Data (Sikand and Zhang)

Investors obsess over yield curves, payrolls, and dozens of other indicators to identify recessions. This paper suggests a much simpler signal may work. Using only real-time GDP releases available at the time, the authors build recession classifiers that identify all 12 U.S. recessions since 1947 without a single false signal in-sample. Key takeaway: Recession detection is less about finding new indicators and more about extracting the information already embedded in GDP data.

Blogs

A Simpler Way to Rotate Across Sectors (Quantseeker)

When Is a Mispricing Not a Mispricing? (Robot Wealth)

Tech Stock Singularity (John H. Cochrane)

The Sharpe stability ratio of trading strategies (Macrosynergy)

Building Reliable Algo Trading Systems (Concretum Group)

Podcasts

Ex-WorldQuant Head of Data Strategy: Quants “Don’t Care About the Stock Market” (Odds on Open)

The AI Bubble Might Be Exactly What We Need (William Goetzmann Explains) (Meb Faber)

Fmr FI Head Man Group: AHL Made a Billion When Everyone Thought the World Was Ending | Rob Carver (Personable)

Social Media & Industry Research

Trend-Following Filters – Part 10 (Alpha Architect)

The Inflation Wobble (Man Group)

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

A hidden Markov model for statistical arbitrage in international crude oil futures markets (Fanelli, Fontana, and Rotondi)

Factoring in the Low-Volatility Factor (Soebhag, Baltussen, and van Vliet)

Total Portfolio Approach: A Quant Lens (AQR)

Disclaimer: This newsletter is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The author does not endorse or recommend any specific securities or investments. While information is gathered from sources believed to be reliable, there is no guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, or correctness.

This content does not constitute personalized financial, legal, or investment advice and may not be suitable for your individual circumstances. Investing carries risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The author and affiliates may hold positions in securities discussed, and these holdings may change at any time without prior notification.

The author is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the companies, organizations, or entities mentioned in this newsletter. Any references to specific companies or entities are for informational purposes only.

The brief summaries and descriptions of research papers and articles provided in this newsletter should not be considered definitive or comprehensive representations of the original works. Readers are encouraged to refer to the original sources for complete and authoritative information.

This newsletter may contain links to external websites and resources. The inclusion of these links does not imply endorsement of the content, products, services, or views expressed on these third-party sites. The author is not responsible for the accuracy, legality, or content of external sites or for that of any subsequent links. Users access these links at their own risk.

The author assumes no liability for losses or damages arising from the use of this content. By accessing, reading, or using this newsletter, you acknowledge and agree to the terms outlined in this disclaimer.

Paid subscriptions may not be available in all jurisdictions and may change without notice.