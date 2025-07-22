Hi there. It's time for this week’s research recap, highlighting top investing insights from the past week with direct links to the full sources.

Commodities

News Sentiment and Commodity Futures Investing (Yeguang, El-Jahel, and Vu)

While momentum and carry strategies are well-known in commodities, this paper shows that weekly news sentiment from financial media also predicts returns. Using Refinitiv’s MarketPsych indices, the authors construct long-short portfolios that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns, even after accounting for costs. Combining sentiment with other signals further boosts performance. Overall, the paper suggests that news sentiment offers valuable short-term signals for commodity trading strategies.

Crypto

Stablecoins: Fundamentals, Emerging Issues, and Open Challenges (Mahrous, Caprolu, and Di Pietro)

This comprehensive survey paper provides structure to the fragmented research on stablecoins by reviewing over 200 studies that span economics, technology, and regulation. While stablecoins often serve as safe havens and are gaining real-world adoption, the paper highlights major gaps in understanding their risks and long-term implications.

A Trend Factor for the Cross Section of Cryptocurrency Returns (Fieberg, Liedtke, Poddig, Walker, and Zaremba)

As fundamental data is often scarce in crypto, investors tend to rely on price and volume patterns. This paper introduces CTREND, a trend signal that combines over two dozen technical indicators using elastic net to forecast returns. CTREND consistently beats other strategies, even after adjusting for risk and costs. Investors can possibly use it to build more effective trend-following strategies, including in large and liquid cryptocurrencies.

Decrypting Crypto: How to Estimate International Stablecoin Flows (Reuter)

Tracking cross-border crypto activity can be challenging due to the pseudonymous nature of blockchain. This paper addresses that problem by creating a method to estimate where stablecoin transactions are coming from and going to. By combining AI, domain name analysis, and machine learning trained on wallet behavior, the author finds that stablecoin use is highest in emerging markets relative to GDP and surges when local currencies weaken. Overall, the paper highlights how crypto flows respond to global dollar demand and offers new tools for tracking capital movement.

Fixed Income

The Impact of Debt and Deficits on Long-Term Interest Rates in the US (Furceri, Goncalves, and Li)

For decades, rising U.S. debt and deficits haven’t seemed to push up long-term interest rates, leading some to question whether fiscal policy still matters for borrowing costs. This paper shows that the link is real but time-varying: During periods of low deficits, the effect was muted, but it has grown stronger as fiscal conditions have worsened. Investors should expect higher projected debt and deficits to gradually raise long-term rates and financing costs.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

Forecasting Intraday Volume in Equity Markets with Machine Learning (Cucuringu, Li, and Zhang)

While many papers focus on forecasting intraday returns, this study predicts intraday trading volume. Using 15-minute intervals for U.S. stocks, the authors evaluate a range of models and find that non-linear approaches deliver strong predictive accuracy. These forecasts are then applied to improve VWAP execution and increase the fill rate of passive limit orders.

AI Challenges in Mathematical Investing (Lopez de Prado)

Most AI tools are designed for prediction, but investing requires more than just forecasting. This paper explains that successful investment decisions hinge on understanding cause and effect, not just identifying patterns. Challenges like non-stationarity, weak signals, and small datasets make this especially hard. As a result, investors should be cautious with AI models that don't explain why something works, and instead focus on causal reasoning and robust testing.

Eroding and Non-Scalable CNN Signals: A Replication and Extension (Kaczmarek and Pukthuanthong)

Several studies have highlighted the potential of Convolutional Neural Networks to forecast stock returns using price chart images. This paper shows that while early results were impressive, the predictive power of these models has steadily eroded. Models trained on newer data perform worse, and any remaining signal is confined to small and illiquid stocks.

Risk Management

A Safe Haven Index (Baur, Dimpfl, and Pena)

During market crashes, investors often seek refuge in assets like gold, government bonds, or currencies such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. While prior research tends to examine these assets separately, this paper builds a Safe Haven Index (SHI) using the first principal component of returns. The index reliably spikes during crises, offering a broader gauge of market stress.

Valuation

Firm Valuation in Practice: A Case Study Analysis of DCF Valuation (Scariati, Dal Mas, and Ceka)

Many investors use DCF models to value companies, and this paper offers a detailed discussion on how the method works and what assumptions it relies on. The authors show that small changes in growth rates, discount rates, or cash flow forecasts can significantly alter valuation outcomes. Using a real-world case, they highlight both the strengths and limitations of the model, emphasizing that DCF models should guide structured thinking rather than serve as a precise prediction tool.

Blogs

Weekly Research Insights - A Simple and Effective Tactical Allocation Strategy (QuantSeeker)

Don’t Just Trend It, Curve It (Twoquants - Moritz Heiden)

When your strategy works, is it just dumb luck? How to stack the odds in your favour (Robot Wealth)

GitHub

AI Agents for Beginner - 11 Lessons to Get Started Building AI Agents

Finance - 150+ quantitative finance Python programs

Podcasts

Ep. 1348: Jerry Parker, Moritz Seibert, Richard Liddle and Gareth Abbot (Michael Covel Trend Following)

The Lie Your Stock's Price is Telling You | Kris Abdelmessih on Why Options Hold the Truth (Excess Returns)

RenMac's Head of Economics Neil Dutta on Recession Indicators (Masters in Business)

Social Media

From black box to glass box: Understanding and attributing machine learning models (Matthias Hanauer, Robeco)

While markets often crash, they’re never crashing (Owen A. Lamont, Acadian)

Understanding return expectations, Part 5 (AQR)

