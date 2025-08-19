Hi there! It’s time for a new recap of last week’s investing research, with direct links to the full articles.

Commodities

Is Gold an Inflation Hedge? (Baur)

Gold is not a consistent hedge against average inflation. Between 1971 and 2025, realized inflation explains less than 3% of gold’s price variation, and the hedge effect evident in the 1970s–80s largely disappears thereafter. Gold does, however, respond strongly to extreme inflation shocks and especially to changes in inflation expectations: 1-year and 5-year expectation shocks deliver R² up to 13%. Thus, gold is a limited hedge against realized inflation but reacts strongly to shifts in inflation expectations.

Cultural Calendars and the Gold Drift: Are Holidays Moving GLD ETF? (Vojtko and Dujava)

The paper uncovers a consistent holiday drift in gold prices, showing that the GLD ETF earns positive abnormal returns around major cultural festivals such as Christmas, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, and Lunar New Year. A global strategy that holds GLD from two days before to two days after each holiday delivers annualized returns of 2.3% with a Sharpe ratio of 0.71 and modest drawdowns. The findings suggest cultural calendars create systematic, exploitable demand-driven anomalies in gold.

Credit

Predicting Serial Credit Rating Downgrades (Malone, Smales, and Liu)

Companies that have already been downgraded once are typically riskier than their ratings indicate. Studying nearly 29,000 U.S. firm-years, tree-based machine learning predicts further downgrades with roughly 75% accuracy. High leverage, weak interest coverage, low profitability, and volatile equity returns emerge as key predictors. Monitoring these signals enables investors to anticipate rating cuts before rating agencies move.

The Handbook of European Structured Financial Products (Cocco)

This handbook surveys the development of Europe’s securitisation market, detailing instruments from ABS to CDOs. It explains structuring mechanics, tranching, rating approaches, and related techniques, while case studies illustrate how securitisation converts illiquid risks into tradable securities.

Equities

Tracking Speculation from Expectations (Su and Wen)

This paper introduces Expected Trading Profitability (ETP), a new proxy for speculation and market overvaluation based on analysts’ growth forecasts for trading firms. High ETP signals overpriced markets and predicts lower returns, about –0.69% next month and –6.7% over the next year, with effects strongest in volatile periods. Tracking ETP may help investors anticipate market downturns.

Scaled Factor Portfolio (Jiang, Li, Ning, and Xue)

The paper presents a scaled PCA approach to factor investing, amplifying high-Sharpe signals and shrinking portfolio weights with ridge regression. Across 50 equity anomalies, the method delivers 12–19% annual alphas against major factor models and Sharpe ratios near 2.0 pre-costs, remaining above 1.0 net of costs. Sharpe-scaled PCA outperforms standard PCA, offering a robust framework for constructing high-dimensional factor portfolios.

The Determinants of the Time-Varying Equity Premium (AlSalman and Murphy)

The equity risk premium is countercyclical. From 1997 to 2021, it declines when real consumption, commodity inflation, Fed Funds rates, or term spreads rise. A 1% increase in the term spread reduces the premium by 0.57%, while a 1% rise in Fed Funds lowers it by 0.45%. Market sentiment and volatility have no independent effect, but geopolitical and policy uncertainty increase premia. That is, expected returns mainly reflect macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty, not sentiment.

The Term Structure of Return Expectations (Bastianello and Peng)

Investors’ return expectations vary by horizon. Yale ICF survey data show that short-term beliefs are extrapolative, a 1% past annual gain raises next-month forecasts, while long-term views turn contrarian after 6–12 months. Short-horizon expectations are irrational, whereas longer-horizon beliefs are more rational. Interestingly, beliefs about market mispricing drive long-term return views and institutional flows.

Beyond Volatility: Common Factors in Idiosyncratic Quantile Risks (Barunik and Nevrla)

Downside idiosyncratic tail risk is a distinct and priced source of systematic risk. By extracting common idiosyncratic quantile (CIQ) factors from stock-level residuals, the paper shows that only the lower-tail CIQ factor commands a premium: Stocks more exposed to downside shocks earn higher returns. High-minus-low portfolios deliver 6–8% annual return spreads (t-stat about 3) and are unexplained by standard factor models and other downside risk measures.

ESG

Betting Against ESG Sinners: Evidence from Short Selling Around the World (Iwata, Orpiszewski, and Thompson)

Negative ESG events trigger significant stock declines and spikes in shorting activity, with effects varying across the U.S., EU, and Japan. Backtests of ESG-triggered shorting strategies show positive alphas in 17 of 18 cases after borrowing costs, though only 4 are statistically significant. Returns depend on event type and region. Overall, the findings suggest ESG shorting can yield modest alpha, but opportunities seem selective across markets.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

The Art of Quantum Computing for Finance: Brief Overview and Prospects (Mengara)

This review paper discusses the role of quantum computing in finance, covering option pricing, portfolio optimization, and risk modeling. It also examines quantum machine learning applications in fraud detection, credit scoring, and trading. While still experimental, the paper emphasizes that quantum computing could unlock substantial computational advantages once hardware matures.

AlphaAgents: Large Language Model based Multi-Agents for Equity Portfolio Constructions (Zhao, Lyu, Jones, Garber, Pasquali, and Mehta)

This paper introduces AlphaAgents, a multi-agent LLM framework for stock selection where fundamental, sentiment, and valuation agents collaborate. In backtests on tech stocks, the multi-agent portfolio outperforms benchmarks with higher returns and Sharpe ratios. Risk-averse agents are found to underperform in bullish markets but show smaller drawdowns.

Blogs

GitHub

Podcasts

Social Media

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

Trading Games: Beating Passive Strategies in the Bullish Crypto Market (Palazzi)

Unraveling Asset Pricing with AI: A Systematic Literature Review (Chen, Zhang, Xie, Zhang, and Li)

Return Stacking and Portable Alpha, an Investor's Guide (Basnicki and Pickering)

