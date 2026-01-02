QuantSeeker

Neural Foundry
2h

Solid roundup. The engagement-based curation is actually a clever filter since it sidesteps the usual academic citations game and shows what practicioners are actually digging into. I've noticed similar patterns where the most actionable papers (like the ones on regime detection) tend to get reshared way more than stuff sitting behind paywalls. One thing I'm curious about though is whether click-through rates might favor papers with punchier titles over genuine methodolgy quality, kinda like how viral content works on social meda.

Lindsey Lee
2h

In my own testing of cross sectional momentum strategies similar to Antonacci’s Dual Momentum, I have frequently observed that the second ranked asset, or a straightforward top two blend, can outperform holding only the top ranked asset, especially when volatility and drawdowns are considered. This seems to be an aspect of momentum strategies that is not often explored in the published research.

