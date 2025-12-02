This week’s recap curates the top investing insights from academic research, industry research, blogs, and social media, all sourced and linked.

Equities

Bottom-Up Capacity Constraints and the Limits of Anomaly Profitability (Cartea, Cucuringu, Jin, and Zhu)

Most stock anomalies fail when scaled. A capacity model tied to each stock’s tradable volume shows that over 70% of anomalies earn under $1,000/day OOS, and Sharpe ratios drop 35–45% once liquidity limits are applied. Only 20 of 128 predictors remain statistically significant before trading costs. Key takeaway: Predictability isn’t profitability; liquidity is the real constraint.

The decay of cay (Dauber and Lawrenz)

The consumption–wealth ratio (cay), the deviation from the long-run equilibrium linking consumption, income, and wealth, has lost most of its predictive power over the past two decades because asset wealth no longer tracks aggregate consumption and income. Yet a cay measure built from the top 10% wealthiest households still predicts market returns. Key takeaway: Cay’s signal now resides with wealthy households, whose consumption still tracks their asset wealth.

Retail Investor Horizon and Earnings Announcements (Vamossy)

Retail investors’ investment horizons, measured from StockTwits users’ self-reported holding periods, strongly predict earnings-related return patterns. Stocks followed by long-horizon investors show substantially larger post-announcement drifts. A horizon-based long–short strategy earns roughly 0.43% monthly alpha (before costs). Key takeaway: Retail investor horizons create persistent, tradable mispricing around earnings.

Forecast-Agnostic Portfolios (Guo and Wachter)

The paper shows that simple, volatility-targeted trades, sizing positions from a predictor’s demeaned value and choosing long or short only from the sign of its predictive coefficient, generate meaningful alpha. Yet these same predictors produce negative out-of-sample R² because predicting return magnitudes is far noisier than getting the direction right. Key takeaway: Predictors don’t need precise return forecasts to be useful; what matters is getting the direction right.

Investing

The Best Defensive Strategies: Two Centuries of Evidence (Baltussen, Martens, and van der Linden)

Across 222 years of data, low-risk, quality, and value provide steady downside protection, but multi-asset approaches are stronger. DAR4020, a long/short portfolio that goes long factors negatively correlated with 60/40 and shorts those positively correlated, delivers +1.0% in the worst 10% of months, while trend-following adds roughly 0.5%. Gold and puts fail long-run tests. Key takeaway: Combining DAR-style correlation hedges with trend-following offers the most robust defense.

The Quest for Neutrality in Asset Allocation (Al-Thani et al.)

The paper evaluates six risk-based allocation rules and finds that all outperform the ACWI benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis. Conviction Parity (CP), which equalizes each asset’s residual (unexplained) risk, stands out, delivering about 6.9% returns, low tracking error, and the highest information ratio (0.42). Key takeaway: Equalizing residual risk, not capital or volatility, produces the most stable portfolios.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

Agentic Artificial Intelligence in Finance: A Comprehensive Survey (Aldridge et al.)

This is a comprehensive survey paper on agentic AI in finance, synthesizing prior research and outlining use cases across trading, portfolio management, and risk management.

A machine learning approach to risk based asset allocation in portfolio optimization (Agal, Raulji, and Odedra)

The paper presents a machine-learning risk-allocation framework that dynamically adjusts risk budgets using LSTMs and a data-driven regime detection model. In out-of-sample tests (2017–2022), it delivers a 1.38 Sharpe ratio, substantially outperforming risk parity and deep-learning benchmarks while significantly cutting maximum drawdowns. Key takeaway: Regime-aware, adaptive risk budgeting improves portfolio resilience, especially during volatile periods.

Options

Flipping the Arbitrage: How Option Prices Imply Negative Interest Rates (Chance and Zhang)

Across millions of SPX options over 27 years, box-spread prices almost always exceed their certain payoff because bid–ask spreads are exceptionally wide, generating average losses of −33% for SPX and −45% for NDX, and violating the time value of money, even when trading at midpoints. Investors effectively forfeit over $10.3 billion annually. Key takeaway: Wide bid–ask spreads force traders to overpay, embedding negative implied interest rates into index option prices.

Volatility

A GARCH model with two volatility components and two driving factors (Ballestra, D’Innocenzo, and Tezza)

The authors develop a two-factor GARCH model with spillovers and distinct leverage channels. Using S&P 500 data, it delivers a substantially better in-sample fit than one-factor benchmarks and improves both VaR forecasting and option-pricing accuracy out-of-sample. Key takeaway: Volatility is multi-dimensional; modeling separate volatility drivers improves risk forecasts and option valuation.

Blogs

Systematic stock selection with macro factors (Macrosynergy)

Systematic Edges in Prediction Markets (Quantpedia)

Which Sectors Move the Market on Fed Days? (Quantseeker)

GitHub

TradingAgents: Multi-Agents LLM Financial Trading Framework

Podcasts

Antti Ilmanen, how investors form long-run return expectations (Bogleheads)

The Man Who Cracked The Market Algorithm - Samir Varma PhD (Titans of Tomorrow)

You’re Missing the Most Important Lesson | 50 Great Investors Share the One Thing They’d Teach You (Excess Returns)

Re-run: Gappy Paleologo (Money Stuff)

Social Media & Industry Research

Hold the Dip (AQR)

Is It Too Late to Buy Gold? (Alpha Architect)

Active Extension: A Potential Solution for Improving Equity Returns (AQR)

Reads You May Have Missed (Man Group)

