Hello! This week’s research recap features the most relevant investing insights from the past seven days, drawing on academic papers, blogs, and industry reports, with direct links to every source.

Crypto

Cryptocurrency as an Investable Asset Class: Coming of Age (Borri, Liu, Tsyvinski, and Wu)

This paper describes 10 stylized facts about cryptocurrencies, including their 5× higher volatility but similar Sharpe ratios to equities, a rising correlation with stocks (2% to 37% post-2020) yet strong diversification benefits, frequent large jumps that complicate risk management, and the declining profitability of the crypto-carry trade. A small set of factors, market, size, momentum, and value, explains most returns. Key takeaway: Crypto is maturing into a mainstream asset class, increasingly resembling equities while retaining some unique risks.

A crypto-stock weekend effect: Predicting Monday stock returns using weekend cryptocurrency returns (Mourey, Shahrour, and Soiman)

Negative weekend returns in major cryptocurrencies predict Monday declines in U.S. equities, whereas positive returns have no effect. Across 20 large-cap cryptocurrencies, 16 exhibit strong predictive spillovers. This asymmetric relationship strengthened after the May 2022 LUNA collapse, indicating a turning point in the transmission of crypto shocks to stocks.. Key takeaway: Weekend crypto selloffs may serve as early-warning signals of Monday stock market weakness.

Equities

Economic Linkages Inferred from News Stories and the Predictability of Stock Returns (Scherbina and Schlusche)

The authors identify related firms by tracking how companies are co-mentioned in news stories, uncovering lead–lag return predictability. For each firm, the past-month returns of its co-mentioned peers predict its next-month performance, suggesting slow information diffusion across economically connected companies. From 1996 to 2024, sorting by this signal yields about a 0.3% monthly six-factor alpha. Key takeaway: Media co-mentions uncover short-lived information linkages that create profitable cross-firm predictability, not captured by traditional methods of identifying related firms.

Enhancing global equity returns with trend-following and tail risk hedging overlays (Schwalbach and Auret)

Overlaying trend-following and 10-delta SPX put option hedges on a global equity portfolio meaningfully boosts performance without reducing equity exposure. A portable alpha portfolio built this way achieves a CAGR of 11.02% vs. 8.06%, a Sharpe ratio of 0.66 vs. 0.37, and a monthly alpha of 0.25%. Drawdowns are nearly halved (-19.1% vs. -34.3%) and negative skewness largely eliminated. Key takeaway: Combining convex overlays with equity beta improves returns and resilience, especially in crises.

Equity Valuation Without DCF (Cho, Polk, and Rogers)

This paper introduces discounted alpha, a valuation method that prices stocks as the current price plus the present value of expected future alphas relative to an asset pricing model like CAPM, rather than discounting distant cash flows. Across 2.6 million stock-months (1953–2024), it shows private equity buys 13% below and exits 17% above fair value, analyst optimism fuels mispricing, and profitable, low-beta, high-B/M stocks are most undervalued. Key takeaway: Discounted alpha offers more robust valuations and actionable signals than the traditional DCF model.

Extreme-weather risk and the cross-section of stock returns (Braun, Braun, Weigert)

U.S. stocks most vulnerable to storm-related losses earn over 6% higher annual excess returns than those that benefit from extreme weather, a risk premium unexplained by standard factors. A portfolio long these high-risk stocks and short the least exposed delivers roughly 0.54% per month and remains robust to seasonality and controls. The effect is concentrated in companies operating in storm-prone regions, with a history of weather damage, and with significant institutional ownership. Key takeaway: Extreme-weather exposure commands a risk premium in U.S. equities of roughly 6% annually.

Machine Learning and Large Language Models

Disagreement on Tail (Chen, Chen, Li, and Luo)

This paper introduces Disagreement on Tail (DOT), a measure of how much investors’ beliefs diverge about rare downside events. For each stock and month, 100 neural networks, each simulating an investor, forecast the probability of a –25% return, and DOT is the standard deviation of these forecasts. Stocks with high DOT are overpriced and underperform: A low-minus-high DOT portfolio earns 1.07% per month. Key takeaway: Extreme-event belief dispersion signals overvaluation where shorting high-DOT stocks and buying low-DOT ones generates alpha.

Your AI, Not Your View: The Bias of LLMs in Investment Analysis (Lee, Seo, Park, Lee, Ahn, Choi, Lopez-Lira, and Lee)

LLMs show clear investment biases, favoring technology and large-cap stocks while preferring contrarian over momentum strategies. Even when most evidence opposed their view, models rarely changed course, revealing strong confirmation bias. Key takeaway: Financial LLMs carry persistent preferences that may affect users’ decision-making; their recommendations should therefore be treated with caution in investment contexts.

Increase Alpha: Performance and Risk of an AI-Driven Trading Framework (Ghatak, Khaledian, Parvini, and Khaledian)

This paper develops a deep-learning trading framework using compact feed-forward and recurrent networks with economically grounded features. It predicts daily directions for 814 U.S. stocks and trades them via optimized profit-taking and stop-loss rules. From 2021 to 2025, the system delivers a gross Sharpe ratio of about 2.5, a max drawdown of about 3%, and a near-zero correlation to the S&P 500. Key takeaway: Expert-curated deep learning can produce robust and uncorrelated returns with superior Sharpe ratios.

Options

NDX 1-Day Straddle Pricing: Are there Better Days than Others to Buy or Sell Straddles? (Rhoads)

Between 2022 and Q3 2025, buying 1-day at-the-money NDX straddles earned a total profit of about 3,094 points, while consistently shorting them lost about 6,438 points, contradicting the usual advantage of option sellers. Monday expirations, priced before the weekend, were the only profitable short-vol trade (+1,821 points, 61% win rate), reflecting a weekend overpricing effect. In contrast, Wednesday to Friday straddles were underpriced and favored buyers. Key takeaway: 0DTE NDX options show weekday mispricing, favoring being short vol over the weekend, while mid-week favors long-vol positions.

Blogs

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

