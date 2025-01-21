Welcome to another edition of the weekly roundup of the latest research on investing! Below, you’ll find a carefully curated list of highlights, with each title linking directly to its source for further reading.

Thank you for reading and don’t forget to hit the like button!

Bonds

Short Interest in Bonds and Aggregate Stock Returns (Duong, Gorbenko, Kalev, and Tian)

This paper constructs an aggregate measure of short interest in corporate bonds and finds it to be a strong predictor of future aggregate stock market returns. It outperforms other predictors, including short interest in stocks.

Bond Total Return Swaps - Theory, Pricing & Practice (Burgess)

This is a presentation on total return swaps for bonds, explaining the fundamentals regarding contract specifications, theory, and pricing.

The Expected Return of Bonds (Estrada)

This study examines how well a bond's initial yield predicts its future returns over various periods. Using theoretical examples and empirical data, it finds that the initial yield is generally a good proxy of future bond returns, particularly over horizons of 10 to 15 years.

Climate and ESG

Cross Asset Climate Betas (Bertrand, Coqueret, McLoughlin, and Mesnard)

The study examines climate risk exposure across asset classes, finding equities and commodities generally more sensitive than bonds. Optimizing portfolios for climate robustness improves performance during stress periods but increases tracking error and volatility.

Sustainable Investing in Theory and Practice: The Ultimate Solution (Puttonen)

Sustainable investing has grown but faces challenges, such as the debatable performance benefits and inconsistencies in ESG ratings. Rather than negative screening and disengaging from brown firms, the author suggests a new approach in which investors engage with brown firms and assist them in becoming sustainable.

Commodities

Intra-day Seasonality and Abnormal Returns in the Brent Crude Oil Futures Market (Ewald, Haugom, Ouyang, Smith-Meyer, and Stordal)

Brent crude oil futures prices exhibit statistically significant intra-day patterns. These patterns can be exploited through various strategies and generate meaningful returns, even after accounting for transaction costs.

A Tale of Commodities and Climate-driven Disasters (Pellegrino)

Climate-driven disasters increasingly impact commodity-producing regions. A long-short strategy of going long climate-exposed commodities and short less exposed commodities yields a risk premium exceeding 1% per month.

Crypto

Algorithmic Stablecoins: Mechanisms, Risks, and Lessons from the Fall of TerraUSD (Krause)

The author analyzes the mechanisms, risks, and consequences of algorithmic stablecoins, highlighting weaknesses revealed by TerraUSD's downfall.

Equities

Banking on Industry Data: Navigating the Ebbs and Flows of the Banking Sector (Zhao and Ao)

This paper examines the drivers of bank stock returns by sorting stocks across various metrics. Strategies based on valuation and loan quality metrics exhibit superior performance.

On the Role of Trading vs. Holdings in the Performance Persistence of Institutional Investors: The Value of Regular Trading (Busse, Shen, Tong, and Zhang)

The authors study the influence of trading and holdings on institutional fund performance. Trading contributes positively to performance, especially during periods of uncertainty, while holdings often detract from performance, driving persistence in underperformance.

Do Factor Strategies Beat the Market? Sometimes Yes. Sometimes No. (McQuarrie)

Factor-based strategies like value demonstrate statistically significant outperformance in academic research using long-short portfolios over extended periods. However, the author notes that real-world long-only implementations face periodic underperformance lasting decades, challenging practical applicability despite robust statistical findings.

Economic Aggregation of Return Signals in Global Markets (Dong)

The paper studies five categories of signals: momentum, value, investment, profitability, and liquidity. Combining individual signals within each category through averaging enhances performance, increases diversification, and mitigates alpha decay, particularly in international markets.

Monetary Policy

Watching the FedWatch (Bonini, Huang, and Simaan)

The CME FedWatch Tool provides implied probabilities of future monetary-policy decisions and is found to predict FOMC rate decisions with higher accuracy than standalone Fed funds futures.

Mutual Funds

Learning from the Wisdom of Mutual Fund Managers (Tedongap and Tinang)

The authors propose a new measure, Stock Active Share (SAS), as a measure of mutual fund managers' conviction in stocks relative to benchmark weights. Using machine learning to predict future SAS values, they construct portfolios of the highest predicted SAS stocks, achieving strong risk-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Management

Portfolio Selection Based on the Herd Behavior Index (Chong, Li, and Linders)

The authors propose a portfolio optimization framework based on the Herd Behavior Index, which measures assets' comovement in a portfolio.

Low Risk, High Variability: Practical Guide for Portfolio Construction (Cirulli, De Nard, Traut, and Walker)

The paper focuses on the low-risk anomaly, where low-risk stocks tend to yield higher risk-adjusted returns than high-risk stocks. It highlights how methodological choices, volatility estimators, and transaction costs impact portfolio performance.

Blogs

Conditional short-term trend signals (Macrosynergy)

Intraday Momentum for ES and NQ (Quantitativo)

Beyond Momentum: Testing New Crypto Trading Strategies (QuantSeeker)

GitHub

Best-of Machine Learning with Python

ffn - Financial Functions for Python

Quant-trading

Medium

Creating & Backtesting 16 Popular Algo-Trading Strategies with Backtrader (Alexzap)

Feature Engineering for Machine Learning (Makashir)

Time Series Analysis with statsmodels in Python (Jones)

Developing a Profitable Pairs Trading Strategy with Python (Adithyan)

Podcasts

Building an Intelligent Alpha ETF with ChatGPT (Excess Returns)

Practical Lessons from Cliff Asness (Excess Returns)

Unraveling the Mysteries of Modern Monetary Theory with Warren Mosler (ReSolve Asset Management)

Crafting the Perfect Investment Portfolio in 2025 ft. Alan Dunne (Top Traders Unplugged)

Last Week’s Most Popular Links

Follow the Leader: Enhancing Systematic Trend-Following Using Network Momentum (Li and Ferreira)

How To Profitably Trade Bitcoin’s Overnight Sessions? (Vojtko and Cyril)

pytimetk: Simplifying Time Series Analysis for Everyone

Disclaimer: This newsletter is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The author does not endorse any specific securities or investments mentioned. While information is gathered from sources believed to be reliable, there is no guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, or correctness.

This content does not offer personalized financial, legal, or investment advice and may not be suitable for your individual circumstances. Investing carries risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The author and affiliates may hold positions in securities discussed without prior notification.

The author is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any of the companies, organizations, or entities mentioned in this newsletter. Any references to specific companies or entities are for informational purposes only.

The brief summaries and descriptions of research papers and articles provided in this newsletter are the author's own interpretations of the findings and content. These summaries should not be considered as definitive or comprehensive representations of the original works. Readers are encouraged to refer to the original sources for complete and authoritative information.

This newsletter contains links to external websites and resources. The inclusion of these links does not imply endorsement of the content, products, services, or views expressed on these third-party sites. The author is not responsible for the accuracy, legality, or content of these external sites or for that of subsequent links. Users click on these links at their own risk.